Browning is the Bengals' second-string quarterback following the release of Trevor Siemian on Tuesday, Jay Morrison of PFN reports.

Siemian's release confirms that Browning won the summer battle to back up Joe Burrow, who remains uncertain for Week 1 after suffering a calf injury in late July. The Bengals may still take a look at other options for the backup role, especially if they aren't confident in Burrow making it back for Week 1 at Cleveland. The 27-year-old Browning has spent time with Minnesota and Cincinnati since going undrafted back in 2019, but he's still seeking his first regular-season appearance after years of mostly working on practice squads.