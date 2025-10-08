Browning is set to move into a backup role with Joe Flacco having been named the starting QB for Sunday's game against the Packers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With the Browning having gone 0-3 as a starter since taking over for franchise QB Joe Burrow (toe) -- who is on IR -- in Week 3, the Bengals traded for Flacco on Tuesday. Coach Zac Taylor then quickly made the change at signal-caller, while noting Wednesday, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, that Flacco's "style fits our style" and that the 40-year-old will take all the first-team QB reps ahead of Week 6 action.