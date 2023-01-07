site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Jake Browning: Jumps up to active roster
Jan 7, 2023
Browning was elevated from the Bengals' practice squad Saturday.
It's possible Browning could see time in the second half depending on how other games go throughout the early afternoon, but with the Bengals still poised for a possible top-two seed in the AFC, it's hard to imagine the No. 3 quarterback seeing much playing time.
