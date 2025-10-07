Browning is expected to move into a backup role at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Packers after the Bengals acquired Joe Flacco from the Browns on Tuesday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

According to Morrison, the expectation is that Flacco will arrive in Cincinnati in time to take first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, and assuming the veteran signal-caller absorbs the new playbook quickly, he'll take over as the Bengals' new starter this weekend. As the Bengals' starter for the past three games, Browning led the team to an 0-3 record while completing 64.1 percent of his passes for just 5.6 yards per attempt, and he had thrown eight interceptions in total over 14-plus quarters since replacing an injured Joe Burrow (toe) midway through the team's Week 2 win over the Jaguars. Flacco -- who posted a 2:6 TD:INT and 5.1 YPA in four starts for Cleveland before being benched last week -- hasn't fared any better than Browning this season, but his longer track record of sustained success in the NFL looks like it'll be enough for him to serve as the team's preferred option under center until Burrow potentially returns later on in the campaign.