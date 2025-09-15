Browning appears set to take over as Cincinnati's starting quarterback for several weeks, with Joe Burrow (toe) slated to undergo surgery and expected to be facing a three month recovery timetable, ESPN reports.

Browning played admirably in relief of Burrow during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars, completing 21 of 32 pass attempts for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions and rushed in for a game-winning one-yard touchdown on his only carry. The presence of standout WR duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will assist Browning's efforts to produce while stepping up as Cincinnati's starter under center, beginning Week 3 against the Vikings, who may be without J.J. McCarthy (ankle). The Bengals currently have Brett Rypien on the practice squad but figure to add additional quarterback depth in the near future, so while Browning may face additional competition soon, he now becomes a priority add in fantasy formats that allow multiple signal-callers to be started.