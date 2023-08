Browning completed each of his six passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 21-19 preseason loss to the Commanders.

Browning got the start and led the Bengals to seven points on two drives before turning things over to Trevor Siemian, who produced six points on five drives. One of the two will be named the No. 2 QB to start the season, with the role taking on added importance in light of Joe Burrow's continued recovery from a calf injury suffered in late July.