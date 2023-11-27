Browning completed 19 of 26 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers. He added three rushes for nine yards.

Browning drew his first career start due to the absence of Joe Burrow (wrist) and kept the Bengals in the game for a tough divisional matchup. His lone touchdown came early in the second quarter on an 11-yard pass to Drew Sample. While Browning certainly won't move the Cincinnati offense in a comparable way to Burrow, he did show enough competence that Cincinnati should remain competitive, which is good news for the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (hamstring).