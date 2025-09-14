Browning replaced an injured Joe Burrow (toe) in Sunday's comeback win over the Jaguars. He completed 21 passes on 32 attempts for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for the game-winning touchdown. He also threw three interceptions.

Brownings interceptions were pretty rough, especially on the latter two throws. The Bengals will need him to tighten it up going forward as the schedule appears to be tougher. Burrow has torn toe ligaments and could be out several weeks, so the burden falls to Browning in the near term.