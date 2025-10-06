Speaking with the media Monday, coach Zac Taylor refused to commit to Browning starting Sunday's game against the Packers, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

"We'll see," Taylor said when questioned about Browning starting at Green Bay. Taylor added that he's evaluating everything. When coaches start to distance themselves from the quarterback, it tends to signal an upcoming change. Browning has been downright horrific under center in three starts since Joe Burrow's toe injury. Browning completely bottomed out against the Lions on Sunday, throwing three more interceptions to push his season total to eight in just four appearances. He padded his stats late in garbage time. The Bengals haven't even been competitive the last three weeks with Browning at quarterback. Other options currently in the organization are Brett Rypien, Mike White and Sean Clifford. It's a dire situation.