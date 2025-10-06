Browning completed 26 of 40 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions. He added four rushes for 31 yards.

Browning's final line looks relatively positive, but he threw three interceptions by early in the third quarter that led directly to 14 points for the Lions. He salvaged his performance late in the contest with the help of heroics from Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, connecting with the duo for scores of 15, 64 and two yards. To add a final insult to the day, Browning was sacked for a safety to conclude the Bengals' final possession. While he looked to be one of the better backups in the league for the final seven games of 2023, Browning has six touchdowns as compared to eight interceptions while averaging only 6.1 yards per attempt in four games this season.