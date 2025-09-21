default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Browning completed 19 of 27 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed once for three yards in the Bengals' 48-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings jumped on Browning and the Bengals early, establishing a 14-0 lead through one, and the veteran backup was never able to get his side of the ball fully on track. Browning ultimately took three sacks and tossed a pair of picks in Minnesota territory, the first a pick-six in the first quarter. Browning has demonstrated the ability to play appreciably better than he demonstrated Sunday in a game that got out of hand due largely to turnovers, but atoning for the poor performance in Week 4 could be a heavy lift with a road trip to Denver for a Monday night, Sept. 29 date with the Broncos on tap.

More News