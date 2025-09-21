Browning completed 19 of 27 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed once for three yards in the Bengals' 48-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings jumped on Browning and the Bengals early, establishing a 14-0 lead through one, and the veteran backup was never able to get his side of the ball fully on track. Browning ultimately took three sacks and tossed a pair of picks in Minnesota territory, the first a pick-six in the first quarter. Browning has demonstrated the ability to play appreciably better than he demonstrated Sunday in a game that got out of hand due largely to turnovers, but atoning for the poor performance in Week 4 could be a heavy lift with a road trip to Denver for a Monday night, Sept. 29 date with the Broncos on tap.