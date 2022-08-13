Browning completed 13 of 24 passes for 190 yards and gained 14 rushing yards on four carries in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Brandon Allen got the start for Cincinnati but was knocked out of the game with a concussion after just one series, leaving Browning to run the offense well into the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old held his own, although he didn't lead the Bengals on a scoring drive until late. An undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019, Browning has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL, but if Allen winds up being sidelined into the regular season he could find himself No. 2 on the depth chart behind Joe Burrow (appendix) for Week 1.