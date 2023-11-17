Browning entered the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night with 2:02 remaining in the second quarter for an injured Joe Burrow (wrist) and completed eight of 14 passes for 68 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing four times for 40 yards.

Browning was able to lead the Bengals on a 10-play, 67-yard drive that culminated in a field goal to open the second half, but the next three Cincinnati possessions netted minus-2 yards on nine plays. Browning was subsequently able to lead an eight-play, 75-yard match in garbage time that he capped off with a two-yard touchdown toss to Ja'Marr Chase with 1:08 remaining, and he could be in line to fill in for Burrow in a Week 12 home divisional clash versus the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26 if the star signal-caller's wrist injury proves serious enough to sideline him for at least one game.