Browning will be Cincinnati's starting quarterback moving forward, as Joe Burrow (wrist) is in line to miss the rest of the season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow went for an MRI on Friday after leaving Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Ravens in the first half. The MRI revealed a torn ligament in the star quarterback's wrist. Browning came into Thursday's game with just one career regular-season NFL pass attempt, and he went on to complete eight of 14 passes for 68 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing four times for 40 yards after replacing the injured Burrow. The 27-year-old Browning is expected to make his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Steelers.