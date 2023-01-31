The Bengals signed Browning to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Browning spent the entire 2022 campaign on the Bengals' practice squad and was elevated three times but is still looking to make his NFL debut. However, he's earned a future contract with Cincinnati for a second straight year and will get to stick around the organization during the offseason. If the Bengals don't re-sign Brandon Allen, Browning could be the early favorite to win the top backup spot behind Joe Burrow to start the 2023 season.