Browning completed 14 of 25 passes for 125 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding three rushes for four yards in the Bengals' 28-3 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

About the only true positive for Browning in the lopsided loss was that he managed to avoid turning the ball over against a ferocious Broncos defense. Browning took three sacks and averaged only 5.0 yards per attempt, with no Bengals pass catcher managing to exceed 32 receiving yards. Browning has completed just 63.4 percent of his passes and posted a 1:2 TD:INT over his first two full games as a starter, so it remains to be seen if head coach Zac Taylor considers a change to fellow backup Brett Rypien for a Week 5 home matchup against the Lions.