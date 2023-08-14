Browning is expected to play the entire second half of Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Browning started the Bengals' preseason opener against the Packers and played the entire first half, while Trevor Siemian handled the second half. The two quarterbacks are expected to reverse roles for Cincinnati's second exhibition as they continue to compete for the top backup spot behind Joe Burrow, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury but will likely be available for the regular season.