Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Browning will operate as the backup to Brandon Allen during Friday's preseason contest against Arizona, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor said that Allen is projected to play the entire first half, while Browning will get the nod in the second. This doesn't come as a surprise as these two have been operating in these roles throughout the start of training camp with Joe Burrow sidelined following an appendectomy.