Both Elliott and Randy Bullock were 2-for-2 on field goal attempts in Saturday's preseason loss to the Chiefs.

So far there's been little to separate the two Bengals' kickers in this job battle, aside from one rough day in practice for Elliott. The team hasn't tipped its hand regarding their preference.

