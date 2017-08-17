Bengals' Jake Elliott: Rough kicking day Wednesday
Elliott missed three of four kicks in Wednesday's practice, while veteran Randy Bullock made all four of his attempts, Geoff Hobson from Bengals.com reports.
Prior to this week the two kickers both were kicking well, and neither missed a kick in the Bengals' first preseason game. The presumption is that Elliott was the favorite heading into camp, given that the team spent a fifth-round pick to make him the first kicker selected in the draft. This might be a job battle that goes down to the wire.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...