Elliott missed three of four kicks in Wednesday's practice, while veteran Randy Bullock made all four of his attempts, Geoff Hobson from Bengals.com reports.

Prior to this week the two kickers both were kicking well, and neither missed a kick in the Bengals' first preseason game. The presumption is that Elliott was the favorite heading into camp, given that the team spent a fifth-round pick to make him the first kicker selected in the draft. This might be a job battle that goes down to the wire.