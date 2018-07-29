Bengals' Jake Fisher: Battle for starting jobs
Both the starting right guard and right tackle jobs are up for grabs during training camp, though Fisher presumably is the leading candidate to start at right tackle, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Saturday was the first day of full pads for the Bengals' training camp. The Bengals' OL was a major liability last season, and they picked up a new LT in Cordy Glenn and a new center in rookie Billy Price, but less has been said about the right side of the line, which wasn't all that great either.
