Fisher (chest) was cleared for offseason workouts Thursday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Fisher ended the 2017 season on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list after receiving November treatment for Atrial fibrillation, a condition characterized by a rapid, irregular heartbeat. However, he's now back in the gym and appears ready to begin preparations for the 2018 campaign.

