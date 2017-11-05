Bengals' Jake Fisher: Feeling ill
Fisher is nursing an illness during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is questionable to return, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
While Fisher is on the sidelines, expect Andre Smith to slot in at right tackle.
