Bengals' Jake Fisher: Getting treated for irregular heartbeat
Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Thursday that Fisher was placed on the season-ending Reserve/Non-Football Illness list due to an irregular heartbeat, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Fisher is slated to undergo a procedure this week to address the issue and is expected to make a full recovery well in advance of the 2018 season. To address the void at offensive tackle left by Fisher's absence, the Bengals signed veteran Eric Winston on Wednesday.
More News
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.