Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Thursday that Fisher was placed on the season-ending Reserve/Non-Football Illness list due to an irregular heartbeat, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Fisher is slated to undergo a procedure this week to address the issue and is expected to make a full recovery well in advance of the 2018 season. To address the void at offensive tackle left by Fisher's absence, the Bengals signed veteran Eric Winston on Wednesday.

