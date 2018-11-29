Fisher (back) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Fisher suffered a back injury during a Week 12 loss to the Browns, the severity of which was evidently enough to send him to injured reserve. The 2015 second-round pick will remain on IR for the rest of the regular season, and set his sights on recovering in time for a 2019 return. Veteran offensive lineman Andre Smith takes Fisher's place on the 53-man roster.

