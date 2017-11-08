The Bengals placed Fisher (illness) on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Fisher was hospitalized Sunday with the undisclosed illness, but Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis downplayed the severity of the offensive tackle's ailment when he met with the media Monday. Evidently, Fisher's health was still something of a concern for the Bengals, so the team opted to deactivate him and sign veteran free-agent tackle Eric Winston, who had previously appeared in 33 games for Cincinnati.