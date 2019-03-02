Bengals' Jake Fisher: Running routes as tight end
Fisher (back) has been running routes with current NFL quarterbacks in California this offseason in an effort to transition to the tight end position, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fisher has largely been a disappointment at tackle as injuries have ultimately ended two of his last three seasons early. The last thing the Bengals need is yet another injury-prone tight end, but Fisher could at the very least make for an intriguing blocking-first option given his immense athleticism (5.01 40-yard dash and 11.58 agility score at 306 pounds). Evidently down to 285 pounds, the Bengals might as well consider the prospect of moving their tackle to tight end given Tyler Eifert (ankle), Tyler Kroft (foot) and C.J. Uzomah are all unrestricted free agents entering the 2019 offseason. It's worth pointing out Fisher is also an unrestricted free agent, but the 25-year-old would likely be less expensive than any of the trio mentioned above given the potential positional change and less than stellar resume to date.
