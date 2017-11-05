Fisher (illness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and he's headed to the hospital, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Joe Thomas (elbow) is out for the year, the Bengals are now without both their starting tackles. Andre Smith will continue to slot in at right tackle, but it's unclear if Fisher's injury will affect his long-term availability.

