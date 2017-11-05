Bengals' Jake Fisher: Will not return Sunday
Fisher (illness) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, and he's headed to the hospital, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Since Joe Thomas (elbow) is out for the year, the Bengals are now without both their starting tackles. Andre Smith will continue to slot in at right tackle, but it's unclear if Fisher's injury will affect his long-term availability.
More News
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...