Kumerow suffered a sprained ankle at Friday's practice, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports.

Kumerow was impressive at practice up to the point of his injury. He beat corner William Jackson III for a long touchdown pass at one point. The severity of the injury is unknown, but it will be advantageous for the 25-year-old to return sooner than later, as he is competing for a spot on the final roster.

