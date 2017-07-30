Kumerow (ankle) remains in a walking boot and isn't expected to resume practicing for at least a few days, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The ankle injury doesn't sound like a long-term concern for Kumerow, but as a player likely on the outside looking in for a roster spot, he can ill afford to miss practice time. The 25-year-old wideout was added to the Bengals' roster late last season, but is still awaiting his NFL debut.