The Bengals placed Davis (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Davis injured his hamstring during the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Steelers in Week 3. The injury is severe enough for the Utah State product to spend time on IR, which means he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games and is eligible to return for Week 9 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 8. Ja'Sir Taylor (undisclosed) is also on injured reserve, so Dax Hill and Tacario Davis are both in line for more snaps in the Bengals' secondary.