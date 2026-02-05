Davis posted 20 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over seven games in 2025.

Davis has been with the Bengals' organization since 2020 but had primarily been a special-teamer prior to this season. After being promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in early December, the Utah State product started three of Cincinnati's final seven games and logged a career-high 270 defensive snaps. Now set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, Davis could find work with a team in need of secondary depth ahead of the 2026 season.