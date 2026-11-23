The Bengals list Davis (hamstring) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Commanders.

Davis has been a full participant in all five of the Bengals' practices since he was designated him for return from injured reserve Nov. 12, but the veteran defensive back looks like he'll require some more time to regain conditioning before he's restored to the 53-man roster. If Davis is able to turn in another slate of full practices in Week 12, he could have a more realistic chance at being activated ahead of the Bengals' Nov. 29 matchup with the Saints.