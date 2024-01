Davis (groin) is not among the Bengals' inactives for Sunday's contest versus Cleveland.

Davis entered the weekend deemed questionable due to a groin issue, but he'll be able to suit up for Cincinnati's season finale. Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) is inactive for the contest, so Davis could see more than his usual allotment of work in the secondary. Davis typically plays primarily on special teams -- he hasn't logged more than six defensive snaps in any contest this season.