Haynes signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Haynes didn't start until his third year at Georgia Tech when he announced himself with 174 carries for 1,059 yards (6.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns. His efficiency dropped off over the next two seasons, bottoming out at 4.3 YPC in his fifth year. Still, Haynes has pass-catching chops with 33 receptions for 257 yards in his final season. He'll need to prove himself on special teams to earn a spot in a running back room that already features Chase Brown, Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks.