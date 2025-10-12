Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Active versus Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chase (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Chase approached the contest with a 'questionable' designation after he participated in a walk-through Friday before being sent home for the team's practice later that day and officially being deemed a 'DNP.' With his Week 6 availability confirmed, Chase will operate as a key passing target for veteran signal caller Joe Flacco, who has replaced Jake Browning as the Bengals' starting QB. In five games to date, Chase has put together a fantasy-friendly 32/374/3 receiving line on 45 targets.
More News
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: On track for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: In line to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Breaks out with Browning•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Does little with five catches•
-
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Serviceable numbers in rout•