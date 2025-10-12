Chase (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Chase approached the contest with a 'questionable' designation after he participated in a walk-through Friday before being sent home for the team's practice later that day and officially being deemed a 'DNP.' With his Week 6 availability confirmed, Chase will operate as a key passing target for veteran signal caller Joe Flacco, who has replaced Jake Browning as the Bengals' starting QB. In five games to date, Chase has put together a fantasy-friendly 32/374/3 receiving line on 45 targets.