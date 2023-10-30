Chase brought in 10 of 12 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 31-17 in over the 49ers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Chase led the Bengals pass catchers across the stat sheet and essentially put the nail in the coffin of the 49ers with his 17-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter that he punctuated with backflip in a post-score celebration. Chase now has double-digit targets in four of the last five games, including three straight, and has hit or eclipsed the century mark on three occasions overall. The 2021 first-round pick should once again play an integral role in a Week 9 home showdown against the Bills next Sunday night.