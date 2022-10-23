Chase recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Falcons.

Chase posted a nearly identical line to his massive performance in Week 6, posting his second consecutive game with at least 130 yards and two scores. He reached the end zone from 41 and 32 yards, which accounted for the majority of his production. Chase also overcame a brief injury score late in the first half and had a quiet final two quarters, though he still managed three catches for 18 yards -- suggesting he managed to escape relatively unscathed.