Chase had five catches for 31 yards on eight targets in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Ravens.
The Bengals struggled to unlock Chase, with almost all of his targets coming on shorter routes. Teammate Joe Burrow appeared to tweak his calf injury very late in the game, which could continue to drag down Chase's production next week against the Rams.
