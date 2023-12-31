Chase (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but looks likely to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN supports the notion that Chase is on track to make his return from a one-game absence due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, though the wideout is expected to see how he feels during a pregame workout before the Bengals verify that he'll play. After sitting out last week's loss to Pittsburgh, Chase remained a spectator for practice Wednesday before returning to the field for limited sessions Thursday and Friday while also taking part in Saturday's walkthrough. While speaking to the media this week, Chase's comments also seemed to point toward him playing Sunday, so his managers can have some degree of confidence in including him in lineups. Chase's status will be officially confirmed one way or the other when Cincinnati announces its list of inactives 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.