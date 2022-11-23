Chase (hip) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It remains to be seen how the Bengals list Chase's participation level, but at this stage the wideout appears to be trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's contest against the Titans. Prior to being sidelined, Chase -- who last saw game action in Week 7 -- was providing strong fantasy production, having caught 47 passes (on 74 targets) for 605 yards and six TDs in seven outings.
