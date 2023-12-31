Chase (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday in Kansas City.

After Chase sustained what was eventually confirmed to be an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder back in Week 15 against the Vikings, coach Zac Taylor called the wide receiver day-to-day. The forecast dimmed within days, though, and Taylor ruled Chase out ahead of a Week 16 matchup with the Steelers. Chase finally returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, maintaining that activity level one day later before the Bengals deemed him questionable for Week 17 action. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported early Sunday morning that Chase was in line to suit up Sunday, and now that's been confirmed. In four career appearances (including playoffs) versus the Chiefs, Chase has compiled a 30-492-4 line on 37 targets.