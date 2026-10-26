Chase brought in five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 35-13 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Chase played a clear second fiddle to Tee Higgins, who had a team-high 148 receiving yards, on the afternoon, as the former finished second to his teammate in receptions and receiving yards while tying him for the team lead in targets. Chase also recorded a touchdown grab for the second straight game, bringing in a two-yard scoring strike from Joe Burrow at the halfway point of the fourth quarter. Chase is still in search of his first 100-yard game of the season, and he'll look to break the ice on that front in a Week 8 home matchup against a vulnerable Titans secondary next Sunday.