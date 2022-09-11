Chase caught 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

It was a difficult and painful game for Joe Burrow, who played less than great in turbulent conditions, but Chase's star talent still wasn't contained, even in an otherwise strong showing by the Pittsburgh defense. Granted, Chase's target volume was inflated slightly due to Tee Higgins suffering a concussion early in the game, but it's still encouraging to see Chase post such strong fantasy production in a game as ugly as this one. It also must be noted that Chase nearly had a superhuman second touchdown catch on the right side of the end zone but just narrowly landed part of his foot out of bounds. Hopefully Higgins is recovered and cleared in advance of Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup with Dallas, but Chase projects for a nice game either way.