Chase had 10 catches for 132 yards on 16 targets in the Bengals' loss to the Ravens. No other Bengals pass-catcher had more than 37 yards receiving.

The big yardage day was bittersweet for Chase, as he didn't connect with Joe Burrow on a couple of key early plays, including one where he was open deep but Burrow checked down short of the sticks on a third down play. With Tee Higgins (concussion) missing the game, Chase was targeted frequently but also drew the Ravens' constant attention on defense.