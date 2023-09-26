Chase hauled in 12 of his 15 targets for 141 receiving yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Rams.

Chase busted out of his early-season slump in a big way with a career best 12-catch game in a primetime matchup. The only thing missing from the superstar's receiving line was a trip to the end zone, which has eluded the wideout through three games this season. Joe Burrow (calf) was limited by injury for the third consecutive week, but he was finally able to get his top weapon involved after the duo combined for just 70 total yards in Cincinnati's first two contests. Chase's production is tied heavily to his Burrow's health, who confirmed in a post-game interview that his calf made it through Monday's win without a setback. With his first big game of the season out of the way, Chase will look for his first trip to the end zone in 2023 when the Bengals visit the Titans next Sunday.