Chase brought in nine of 12 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Chase paced the Bengals in receptions, receiving yards and targets, taking his customary position at the top of the team's pass-catching corps. The All-Pro wideout recorded his touchdown on a three-yard grab with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter to answer a Steelers opening-drive score, marking his third trip to the end zone already this season. Chase will aim to stay just as productive when the Jaguars pay a visit for a Week 4 showdown next Sunday.