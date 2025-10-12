Chase recorded 10 receptions on 12 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.

Chase got a change in quarterback with Joe Flacco under center, and he earned his highest target total since Joe Burrow (toe) has been sidelined. The Packers did a good job limiting his production for most of the game, though Chase eventually managed to break through for long catches of 12, 18 and 19 yards in the second half, the final of which went for an acrobatic touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The performance gives some hope that Chase will remain a reliable fantasy contributor even in the absence of Burrow, as he has now found the end zone and topped 100 receiving yards in consecutive contests.