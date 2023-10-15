Chase recorded six receptions on 13 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Even with the return of Tee Higgins (ribs), Chase dominated targets, doubling the next-closest member of the receiving corps. He was less successful in terms of efficiency, as he caught fewer than half of his opportunities, which limited him to 6.2 yards per target. Even so, he's now topped 60 receiving yards in each of his last four games. He'll face a challenge in his next outing, which will come in Week 8 against the 49ers.