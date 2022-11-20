Chase (hip), who is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, has a chance to practice this coming week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the wideout -- who last suited up in Week 7 -- is improving and is off crutches at this stage. If Chase is indeed able to resume practicing in the coming days, he could potentially return to the Bengals' lineup as soon as next weekend against the Titans. In his absence this Sunday, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will continue to lead the team's wide receiver corps in Week 11.